Deer Tick Streaming Two New Songs

Deer Tick have released online stream of two songs that will be featured on their forthcoming compilation album "Mayonnaise", which is set to be released on February 1st.

The new collections features a handful of brand new tracks, along with covers of songs that were live favorites on tour, as well as alternate versions of 'Vol. 1' and 'Vol. 2' songs.

The first new track that has been premiered is entitled "Strange, Awful Feeling" which is an original that was co-written and sung by Ian O'Neil (bass) and Dennis Ryan (drums).

The second song is called "White City" and is a cover of The Pogues 1989 classic, and features original Pogues member Spider Stacy on tin whistle. Listen to both here.





