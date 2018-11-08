Grateful Dead Documentary Coming To DVD And Blu-Ray

The Grammy-nominated documentary, Long Strange Trip: The Untold Story Of The Grateful Dead, is set to debut on DVD and Blu-ray on November 16th.

Along with the standard release, the band's official website is also offering a Deluxe Edition that features unreleased bonus content, including footage from the band's first show overseas, live performances and more, will be available exclusively on Dead.net.

Production of the Deluxe Edition is limited to 6,500 copies each on DVD and Blu-ray. Snippets of all the bonus content were used in the film, but this marks the first time they will be released in their entirety. Order the standard editions here.





Related Stories

8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week

Grateful Dead Greatest Hits Live Collection Coming

Rare Grateful Dead memorabilia Being Auctioned

Grateful Dead Celebrate Anniversary Of Hit Album In The Studio

Grateful Dead Unreleased Concert Hitting Theaters For Jerry's Birthday

Jerry Garcia's 'Wolf' Guitar Fetches Huge Amount At Auction

New Grateful Dead Collection Coming For Summer Of Love Anniversary

The Grateful Dead's Phil Lesh Warns New Documentary Not Complete

Grateful Dead's 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary Trailer Released

More Grateful Dead News

Share this article



