Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Gets New Signature Guitar Series

(hennemusic) Fender guitars will launch a series of Jimmy Page signature Telecaster models in January in sync with Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Page's iconic 1959 Telecaster - known for its two "mirror" and "dragon" designs - helped launch the rocker's career in The Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin, and was used to record 1969's "Led Zeppelin I" along with countless hit songs on world-renowned albums while he was a studio musician.

Page originally received the Telecaster in 1966 from Jeff Beck, who gifted it to Page for recommending him to The Yardbirds. Through the years, the Telecaster took on several looks and personas, as Page customized it aesthetically and sonically. When he first received it, the guitar was undecorated in its factory white blonde finish and remained that way until February 1967, when he added eight circular mirrors to the body. Page played his mirrored Telecaster only briefly in the final years of The Yardbirds, and by mid-1967 he was ready to change the look - he removed the mirrors, completely stripped and repainted the instrument himself, this time hand-painting a mystical dragon on the body.

When Led Zeppelin was formed in October 1968, the Dragon Telecaster became Page's go-to instrument and he played it on stage and in the studio until 1969.

"This guitar is so special and has so much history, so I approached Fender to see if they'd be interested in recreating it," says Page. "They really got it 110 percent right, or 150 percent right. It's so absolutely as it is, as it should be, and as it was"

Fender will release four signature Page guitars throughout 2019, including "Mirror" and "Dragon" models and two custom versions that feature personal touches that are dubbed the "Limited Edition Jimmy Page Telecaster Set." Read more here.

