MAE Streaming New Song 'The Overview' MAE have released an online stream of their new track "The Overview". The single comes from their forthcoming self-titled album, which is set to be released on November 30th. Jacob Marshall had this to say about the track, "Inspiration for part of 'The Overview' story started during a visit to the Syrian border. Behind us we could hear the sounds of gunshots going off between the rival camps of Hamas, Isis and Al Qaeda. In front of us was the most beautiful sunset I've ever seen. "It's hard to hold the world's beauty and the world's pain at the same time. I was reminded of the gift of simply being with humans that bring life into my story. In spite of all the darkness swirling around us, we make light when we are together. I used to think God was above us, but now I find that God exists between us." Listen to the song here.

