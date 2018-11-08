News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rock Vets Man Release New Box Set

11-08-2018
Man

(Glass Onyon) Veteran welsh psychedelic rockers Man have released a brand new 6 disc box set entitled "Evolution". We were sent the following details about the new set:

The 6CD box set can be ordered here and it features 4 studio albums in their entirety from Man's turn-of-the-century period (1992-2006) PLUS a double concert album recorded in Berkeley CA 1976 with Quicksilver Messenger Service guitarist John Cipollina.

Each CD is packaged in its own jacket, recreating the artwork from the original release, along with liner notes by music historian Dave Thompson. The CD box will be available starting November 2 from Purple Pyramid Records, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc.

Tracklist:
DISC 1: ENDANGERED SPECIES (2000)
1. Conflict Of Interest
2. Stuck Behind The Popemobile
3. Saints & Sinners
4. Face To Face
5. Hangin' On
6. Tie Up The Wind
7. Victim Of Love
8. Love Isn't Love

DISC 2: THE TWANG DYNASTY (1992)
1. A Feather On The Scales Of Justice
2. Mad On Her
3. Jumpin' Like A Kangaroo
4. The Chimes At Midnight
5. The Price
6. Circumstances
7. Women
8. The Chinese Cut
9. Out Of The Darkness
10. Fast And Dangerous
11. The Wings Of Mercury

DISC 3: UNDRUGGED (2002)
1. Scotch Corner
2. Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You
3. I Always Thought The Walrus Was Protected
4. Dream Away
5. Manillo
6. Asylum
7. Trying To Get To You
8. Listen To Me, Sister
9. Georgia On My Mind
10. Sail On Sailor
11. Day And Night

DISC 4: DIAMONDS AND COAL (2006)
1. Diamonds And Coal
2. All Alone
3. Freedom Fries
4. Twistin' The Knife
5. Man Of Misery
6. Welsh Girl
7. Thank God It's Not Miss Cathy
8. Teddy Boys Picnic
9. When You've Got Someone To Hold

DISC 5: LIVE AT THE KEYSTONE
1. Let The Good Time Roll
2. 7171 551
3. Hard Way To Die
4. The Welsh Connection
5. Something Is Happening
6. The Ride And The View
7. Out Of Your Head
8. Born With A Future

DISC 6: LIVE AT THE KEYSTONE
1. C'mon
2. Many Are Called, But Few Get Up
3. Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You
4. A Hard Way To Live
5. Romain
6. Bananas

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


