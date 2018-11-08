Silent Theory Release 'Before The Storm' Video

Silent Theory have released a brand new music video for their latest single "Before The Storm." The new promotional clip was directed by Jon Kuritz.

Lead singer Dakota Jerns offered up the following comments, "I had this idea that I was going to write a song about the calm before the storm in our country.

"Predominantly, the opioid crisis and the fact that we created this monster and have no clue how to stop it. It's that helplessness that has forced us to wade into the waters of this storm without a way out and that's what this song is about. Can we withstand this storm? Or will we drown?" Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Singled Out: Silent Theory's Watch Me Burn

Alive in Barcelona, Silent Theory and The Broken Thumbs Tour

More Silent Theory News

Share this article



