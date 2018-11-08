News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sonic Youth Open Their Archives Online

11-08-2018
Sonic Youth

Sonic Youth have announced that they are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's landmark album, "Daydream Nation," by partnering with nugs.net to share archival material.

Fans can now access the initial live audio and video content being offered through nugs.net's ongoing archival release program. This content is available in the nugs.net music streaming service as well as in multiple download formats ranging from MP3 to hi-resolution audio, as well as on CD.

"Through the years and as the times changed we recorded our live shows as often as we could, on cassettes, DATs, CD-Rs and later on multi-track recorders. We collected fan-generated audience tapes, shady bootlegs and anything we could get our hands on. We now maintain an archive of hundreds of hours of Sonic Youth concerts and we'd like to share some of our favorites, often from the best uncirculated source possible via nugs.net." said Sonic Youth drummer, Steve Shelley.

nugs.net founder and CEO, Brad Serling added "Sonic Youth's music has influenced innumerable artists across many different genres, past, present, and will continue to do so into the future. For fans this is an incredible opportunity to revisit what they delivered as a live band touring the planet for three decades."

Sonic Youth's partnership with nugs.net kicks off with the following shows; additional releases will appear on a regular ongoing basis:

Audio releases at launch include:
November 5, 1988: Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL USA
December 13, 1988: CBGB's, New York, NY USA
August 17, 2002: Metro, Chicago, IL USA
August 22, 2007: ABC1, Glasgow, Scotland*
October 21, 2009: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
August 12, 2011: Williamsburg Waterfront, Brooklyn, NY USA

Video release at launch:
August 22, 2007: ABC1, Glasgow, Scotland*


