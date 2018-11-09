News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

11-09-2018
Fleetwood Mac

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac are streaming audio of their 1969 classic, "Oh Well Pt. 1", as a preview to the November 16 release of the band's first-ever career-spanning collection "50 Years - Don't Stop."

The new compilation touches on every era in the group's history while highlighting the work of the many musicians who have recorded under the Fleetwood Mac banner over the years since Peter Green, Mick Fleetwood and Jeremy Spencer first formed the outfit in 1967 in London, UK.

Marking a half century years since the release of the band's 1968 self-titled debut album, "50 Years - Don't Stop" will present 50 tracks across 3-CD and 5-LP packages (see song list below).

The opening disc revisits Fleetwood Mac's early years as a blues-rock combo, a six-year period that began in 1968 and ended in 1974 with its ninth studio album, "Heroes Are Hard To Find." Many of the songs featured here were Top 10 hits in the UK, including "Man Of The World," "Oh Well - Pt. 1," "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)," and the No. 1 hit, "Albatross."

The second disc focuses on the group's most commercially successful period with music from a trio of multi-platinum releases - "Fleetwood Mac" (1975), "Rumours" (1977), and "Tusk" (1979) - plus the acclaimed concert album "Live" (1980). Together they've sold millions of copies worldwide, with "Rumours" alone selling more than 40 million copies. Several of the band's most beloved tracks come from these albums including "Rhiannon," "Say You Love Me," "Go Your Own Way," "Don't Stop," "You Make Loving Fun," and the No. 1 single, "Dreams."

The final disc explores songs the band released between 1982 and 2013, including major US hits like "Hold Me" (No. 4), "Gypsy" (No. 12), "Big Love" (No. 5), "Little Lies" (No. 4), and "Everywhere" (No. 14). Also featured are several rarities ("Paper Doll" and "As Long As You Follow"); a live version of "Silver Springs" from the multi-platinum 1997 concert album, "The Dance"; and "Sad Angel" from the band's most recent release, 2013's "Extended Play." Read more and stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


