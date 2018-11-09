John Mellencamp Releases 'Eyes On The Prize' Video

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp is premiering a video for "Eyes On The Prize", the lead single from his forthcoming album, "Other People's Stuff." A variation of the traditional folk song "Gospel Plow", the Indian rocker originally performed the tune in 2010 as part of The White House Celebration of Music from the Civil Rights Movement special.

"Protest songs can still make a difference," says the singer about the first preview to the December 7 release of his 24th studio album, which delivers a collection of classic tracks culled from seminal albums, compilations, unearthed sessions and documentaries.

"Most, if not all, of the songs on Other People's Stuff come from The Great American Songbook," explains Mellencamp. "These are songs that have been recorded over the last 40 years of my career, but had never been put together as one piece of work. Now, they have."

Fans will be able to experience material from the project on a recently-expanded 2019 US tour, dubbed "The John Mellencamp Show", which will begin in South Bend, IN on February 7. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





