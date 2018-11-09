|
Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release
Lacuna Coil are celebrating their 20th anniversary with the release f their very first book, which is entitled "Nothing Stands In Our Way." We were sent the following details:
The book comes in classic and signature editions and contains rare and candid photographs, memorabilia, personal artifacts from the collections of founding members Cristina Scabbia, Andrea Ferro, and Marco Coti Zelati. Among the numerous photographs in the book are baby pics, 1990s skater poses, pre-Lacuna Coil performance shots, and tons of backstage scenes from the past two decades. The lavish illustrations and high-quality hardback were designed by Rocket88 and is available now and can be purchased HERE.
