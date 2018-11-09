News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

11-09-2018
Lacuna Coil

Lacuna Coil are celebrating their 20th anniversary with the release f their very first book, which is entitled "Nothing Stands In Our Way." We were sent the following details:

The book comes in classic and signature editions and contains rare and candid photographs, memorabilia, personal artifacts from the collections of founding members Cristina Scabbia, Andrea Ferro, and Marco Coti Zelati. Among the numerous photographs in the book are baby pics, 1990s skater poses, pre-Lacuna Coil performance shots, and tons of backstage scenes from the past two decades. The lavish illustrations and high-quality hardback were designed by Rocket88 and is available now and can be purchased HERE.

Andrea, Maki and Cristina tell the band's story in the first person, beginning with their early life, teen years, key musical influences, personal record collections and details of how they met. It goes on to describe how Lacuna Coil formed, found success and became the global phenomenon that they are today.

Nothing Stands In Our Way is available in two distinct editions: The Classic is a 224 page, 200+ image-filled hardback with foil detailing and retails at $45; the Signature is the same hardback in a deluxe clamshell box, signed by the band, with four exclusive, original art prints created by Marco Zela Coti, and retails at $130.


