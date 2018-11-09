|
Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance
11-09-2018
(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a 1994 performance of "Happy", as the latest preview to the November 16 release of the live package, "Voodoo Lounge Uncut."
"Happy" is billed as an unseen track, taken from the set's bonus feature; an August 1994 version is also included as one of five songs filmed at Giants Stadium in New Jersey that were offered for sale during the 1994/95 tour on a VHS video called "Live Voodoo Lounge."
The second single from 1972's US No. 1 album, "Exile On Main St.", the Keith Richards-fronted tune reached No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.
"Voodo Lounge Uncut" was filmed during a November 1994 concert at Miami's Joe Robbie Stadium that was originally broadcast as a pay-per-view event before being issued as "Voodoo Lounge Live" on VHS video the following year and on DVD in 1998. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance
Rolling Stones Release Live 'Missing You' Video
Rolling Stones Stream 1994 Rarity From Voodoo Lounge Uncut
Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video
Rolling Stones Stream Song From Voodoo Lounge Uncut
Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet
Rolling Stones To Unleash Voodoo Lounge Uncut
Rolling Stones Classic Hit Driven Back To The Charts
Mick Jagger Previews New Rolling Stones Music
Rolling Stones Reissuing 'Sympathy For The Devil' Documentary