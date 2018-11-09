Singled Out: 22's Call Me Trimtab

The band 22 are releasing their new double album "you are creating" today and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "Call Me Trimtab". Here is the story:

Call me trimtab is a song about pushing oneself, working hard to create something original, to manifest visions that no one else but you have. I've taken the liberty to use the american pioneer, architect, futurist, inventor Buckminster Fuller's life and concepts as a basis for the lyric. He was born in 1895, and coined concepts such as Spaceship Earth, Geodesic Domes, Dymaxion Cars and Dwelling Machines (futuristic aluminum houses); focusing, in his own very original and playful way, on humanity being radically more energy efficient as we enter the future.

He was a big proponent of polyphasic sleeping. That means taking short 30 min naps 4 times a day instead of sleeping many hours every night. This gave him more time to work, study and create more. I myself, will also shift in to polyphasic sleeping when workin on intense projects as producing a new record or composing new music, and it works well for me, although I don't function that well socially in those periods.

He aimed at creating solutions and designs for mankind that would enable man to live in a more "effortless state", and at the same time he worked his ass off making these inventions.

A trimtab is a tiny rudder on ships and airplanes that sets the default "hands off" steering direction, reducing, when correctly dialled, the amount of force needed to keep the vehicle moving in a straight direction, to none. It is a symbol of a very light action that can create big movements.

On Buckminster's gravestone it reads "Call Me Trimtab".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





