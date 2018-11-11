News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital

11-11-2018
Joe Perry

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry collapsed backstage following a special guest appearance at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden concert on Saturday night, his camp has confirmed.

Perry was treated by paramedics in a dressing room at the famed venue for 40 minutes and required a tracheal tube in his throat before he was taken to a local hospital, according to TMZ.

They report that Perry collapsed after he concluded his guest appearance with Joel where they performed the Aerosmith classic "Walk This Way", which Billy continuing the show unaware of Perry's condition backstage.

The guitarist's publicist sent us the following statement on Sunday morning: "Following a guest performance during Billy Joel's show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital. This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive. The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending. Perry is expected to return to the road later this month."

Watch Perry's performance of "Walk This Way" with Billy Joel at here.


Related Stories


Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour

Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

Alice Cooper Talks Forming Group With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

KISS' Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Jason Bonham Going To Rock Camp

Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam

Aerosmith Guitarist Announces Joe Perry And Friends Shows

Stone Temple Pilots Jam With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

More Joe Perry News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital- Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America- Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed- Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed- more

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital

Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed

Tom Petty Collection Release Pushed Back To Next Year

Linkin Park Pass 1 Billion Landmark With 'Numb'

The Rolling Stones Stream Live 'Street Fighting Man' Performance

Unearth and Darkest Hour Announce Death To False Metalcore Tour

Premiere: Briston Maroney's Hard To Tell

All-Star Chris Squire Tribute Album Released

Soul Asylum Albums Remastered and Expanded For Reissue

Gin Blossoms Release 'Wonder' Video

Earl and the Agitators React To Billboard Album Chart Debut

John Mellencamp To Marry Actress Meg Ryan

Devin Townsend Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

Singled Out: Held Hostage (with Joe Lynn Turner)

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.