Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry collapsed backstage following a special guest appearance at Billy Joel's Madison Square Garden concert on Saturday night, his camp has confirmed.

Perry was treated by paramedics in a dressing room at the famed venue for 40 minutes and required a tracheal tube in his throat before he was taken to a local hospital, according to TMZ.

They report that Perry collapsed after he concluded his guest appearance with Joel where they performed the Aerosmith classic "Walk This Way", which Billy continuing the show unaware of Perry's condition backstage.

The guitarist's publicist sent us the following statement on Sunday morning: "Following a guest performance during Billy Joel's show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital. This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive. The Aerosmith guitarist will be unable to appear today at Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida and apologizes to those attending. Perry is expected to return to the road later this month."

Watch Perry's performance of "Walk This Way" with Billy Joel at here.





