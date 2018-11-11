|
Devin Townsend Announces Solo Acoustic Tour
Devin Townsend has announced that he will be unplugging to launch a special 'An Evening With' solo acoustic tour of Europe next March and April.
The trek will feature Devin performing tracks from across his catalogue, as well as taking part in a Q&A where fans. He had this to say, "Hello everyone, Devin here. I have been busy making my newest recording, EMPATH over the past year. It has been a complicated and enlightening experience in that I have gone back to my roots in terms of what my motivations are for making music, in hopes that I am able to move forward as a musician being as true as I possibly can to my motivations. The result is an album that I am exceptionally proud of, one that is uncompromised and diverse in ways that accurately represent where I'm at now at the age of 46.
"The past decade of relentless touring with DTP had been something that caught up with me in a big way, and as a result I felt I needed to step back from that world and analyze myself and make this music before stepping onto a stage again. The time has come however for me to take the next step in my career, and when asked about how I would like to do so, I decided the first thing I would do was a very intimate run of shows that allows me to play my music stripped back to just me and a guitar. The shows are at nice venues, and includes a spoken word element with questions from the audience as well as aspects of my entire career represented in this one show.
