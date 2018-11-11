News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Devin Townsend Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

11-11-2018
Devin Townsend

Devin Townsend has announced that he will be unplugging to launch a special 'An Evening With' solo acoustic tour of Europe next March and April.

The trek will feature Devin performing tracks from across his catalogue, as well as taking part in a Q&A where fans. He had this to say, "Hello everyone, Devin here. I have been busy making my newest recording, EMPATH over the past year. It has been a complicated and enlightening experience in that I have gone back to my roots in terms of what my motivations are for making music, in hopes that I am able to move forward as a musician being as true as I possibly can to my motivations. The result is an album that I am exceptionally proud of, one that is uncompromised and diverse in ways that accurately represent where I'm at now at the age of 46.

"The past decade of relentless touring with DTP had been something that caught up with me in a big way, and as a result I felt I needed to step back from that world and analyze myself and make this music before stepping onto a stage again. The time has come however for me to take the next step in my career, and when asked about how I would like to do so, I decided the first thing I would do was a very intimate run of shows that allows me to play my music stripped back to just me and a guitar. The shows are at nice venues, and includes a spoken word element with questions from the audience as well as aspects of my entire career represented in this one show.

"Before I tour with a band again, I wanted to have the opportunity to play for you, and meet up with the people who not only have made my work possible, but inspire me to continue. In a world of computers and social media, to be stripped of all the bells and whistles is a very important step for my reintroduction to the live concert world. I truly hope you'll join me and I look forward to being the most honest I can be with you at these special shows.

"Thank you to Andy Farrow and Northern Music, Thomas Waber and Inside Out records, as well as all who have supported me during this period. I have not been as proud of an album as I am of Empath in many years, and I really needed to get this out of my system."

'An Evening With' Dates: 
7th March - Piano Man Jazz Club, Delhi, India
8th March - Levi's Lounge, Mumbai, India
30th March - Savoy-teatteri, Helsinki, Finland
31st March - Sodra Teatern, Stockholm, Sweden
1st April - Edderkoppen, Oslo, Norway
2nd April - Bremen Theater, Copenhagen, Denmark
4th April - PassionsKirche, Berlin, Germany
5th April - Stodola, Warsaw, Poland
6th April - La Fabrica, Prague, Czech Republic
7th April - Freiheiz, Munich, Germany
9th April - Kulturkirche, Cologne, Germany
10th April - Grunspan, Hamburg, Germany
11th April - St-Bavokerk, Haarlem, The Netherlands
24th April - Bush Hall, London, UK
25th April - Bush Hall, London, UK
26th April - St George's, Bristol, UK
27th April - City Varieties, Leeds, UK
29th April - Jam House, Edinburgh, UK
30th April - Glee Club, Birmingham, UK


