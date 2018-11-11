Gin Blossoms Release 'Wonder' Video

Gin Blossoms have released a brand new music video for their track "Wonder". The song comes from the group's latest album "Mixed Reality", which hit stores back in June.

The new visual was filmed in Vancouver and was produced by Glass Hero Media, directed by Cole Northey, and stars Madisen Steinwand. The group teamed up with Parade.com to premiere the new video.



Gin Blossoms' Jesse Valenzuela told them, "Cole Northey shot a wonderful video with the gorgeous city of Vancouver as backdrop. He really captured the delicate sensibility of the song with its wistful quality and gentle aching. I love it." Watch it here.





Gin Blossoms Announce New Album 'Mixed Reality'

