Linkin Park Pass 1 Billion Landmark With 'Numb'

(hennemusic) Linkin Park's video for their 2003 track, "Numb", has passed the 1 billion views milestone on YouTube and the band celebrated the milestone via social media.

"Our music video for 'Numb" just passed 1 billion views on YouTube,' the group revealed to their fans online. "Thank you for all the support over the years!"

Filmed in the Czech Republic capital of Prague, the clip from the California group's second album, "Meteora", was directed by band DJ Joe Hahn; the project's third single reached No. 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while topping the Billboard Alternative Songs chart for 12 weeks. Watch the video here.

