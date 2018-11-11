Premiere: Briston Maroney's Hard To Tell Briston Maroney has been capturing a lot of attention with a series of hit singles and is now ready to release a full EP later this week on Canvasback/Atlantic and today we premiere the lead track from the effort. The new EP is entitled "Carnival " and is set to hit stores on Friday (November 16th). It contains the hit singles "Freakin' Out On the Interstate" (454k US streams), "Under My Skin", and "I've Been Waiting" along with two other tracks including "Hard To Tell" which we are excited to premiere below. Briston had this to say about the song, "I love this one. It was amazing to get this one done with Tone Def because of what we'd done with the other songs prior. It's direct and propulsive and immediate which feels like a great start to the project. It's also my dad's favorite of the bunch, so that helps, too."

More Briston Maroney News


