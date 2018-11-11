News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Unearth and Darkest Hour Announce Death To False Metalcore Tour

11-11-2018
Unearth

Unearth and Darkest Hour have announced that they are teaming up for a European coheadlining trek that they will be calling the Death To False Metalcore Tour.

The tour will include 12 stops and is set to kick off in Germany on March 21st and will also feature support sets from the bands Malevolence, Misery Signals and Left Behind.

Unearth frontman Trevor Phipps had this to say, "It's been over two years since we've set foot in Europe and we are more than ready to return for the Death to False Metalcore tour. Hitting the road alongside our brothers in Darkest Hour as well as the stacked package of Misery Signals, Malevolence and Left Behind is something we are very much looking forward to."

Darkest Hour's Michael Schleibaum added, "We've had the joy of touring with both Unearth and Misery Signals over the many years we have all been bands, and we are looking forward to carrying on tradition this March. Each one of us has carved out a special place in the extreme music world, and we know some of you will be foaming at the mouth to get in the pit for this show, and that's just how we like it!"

Death To False Metalcore tour
03/21 Germany Köln - Essigfabrik
03/22 Belgium Brugge - Het Entrepot
03/23 UK London - ULU (no Malevolence)
03/24 Netherlands Utrecht - Tivoli Pandora
03/25 Germany Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
03/26 Germany Hamburg - Markthalle
03/27 Germany Berlin - SO36
03/28 Germany Munich - Backstage
03/29 Germany Leipzig - Conne Island
03/30 Czech Rep Prague - Futurum
03/31 Hungary Budapest - A38
04/01 Austria Vienna - Arena


