Unearth and Darkest Hour Announce Death To False Metalcore Tour

Unearth and Darkest Hour have announced that they are teaming up for a European coheadlining trek that they will be calling the Death To False Metalcore Tour.

The tour will include 12 stops and is set to kick off in Germany on March 21st and will also feature support sets from the bands Malevolence, Misery Signals and Left Behind.

Unearth frontman Trevor Phipps had this to say, "It's been over two years since we've set foot in Europe and we are more than ready to return for the Death to False Metalcore tour. Hitting the road alongside our brothers in Darkest Hour as well as the stacked package of Misery Signals, Malevolence and Left Behind is something we are very much looking forward to."

Darkest Hour's Michael Schleibaum added, "We've had the joy of touring with both Unearth and Misery Signals over the many years we have all been bands, and we are looking forward to carrying on tradition this March. Each one of us has carved out a special place in the extreme music world, and we know some of you will be foaming at the mouth to get in the pit for this show, and that's just how we like it!"

Death To False Metalcore tour

03/21 Germany Köln - Essigfabrik

03/22 Belgium Brugge - Het Entrepot

03/23 UK London - ULU (no Malevolence)

03/24 Netherlands Utrecht - Tivoli Pandora

03/25 Germany Wiesbaden - Schlachthof

03/26 Germany Hamburg - Markthalle

03/27 Germany Berlin - SO36

03/28 Germany Munich - Backstage

03/29 Germany Leipzig - Conne Island

03/30 Czech Rep Prague - Futurum

03/31 Hungary Budapest - A38

04/01 Austria Vienna - Arena





