Queen Score Biggest US Chart Success In Four Decades

11-13-2018
Queen

(hennemusic) The companion soundtrack to Queen's blockbuster biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" has delivered the band their highest-charting US album in almost four decades.

According to Billboard, the project jumps from No. 25 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in its third week after sales of 59,000 units (up 187 percent) earned in the week ending November 8 according to Nielsen Music.

The set includes the title tune, "Under Pressure" with David Bowie, a new remix of "We Will Rock You", and a handful of tracks from the band's performance at Live Aid in 1985 - the first time the recordings have been released in audio form

Issued on October 19, sales of the soundtrack have taken off following the film's arrival in theaters worldwide where it topped the global box office with a huge opening weekend.

The film's success has also pushed other Queen records back up the US charts, with the 2000 compilation, "Greatest Hits I II & III: The Platinum Collection", jumping from No. 194 to No.9 with 39,000 more units (up 662 percent) sold - to deliver the iconic UK band a pair of albums in the top 10 at the same time for the first time ever - while 1981's "Greatest Hits" climbs from No.71 to No 48 following sales of 13,000 more units (up 26 percent) Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


