Yes All Star Tribute Album Released For 50th Anniversary

A brand new all-star tribute album to prog legends Yes has been released. The new record, entitled "Yesterday and Today", celebrates the iconic band's 50th anniversary.

Some of the highlights include six members of Curved Air's newly recorded full band version of "Soon," as well as current bass player in YES, Billy Sherwood re-recorded the Chris Squire's signature bass track, "The Fish", and current lead singer Jon Davison performed on an acoustic medley.

Other stars on the album, which can be ordered here, include Steve Hackett, Marco Minnemann, Tony Kaye, Jay Schellen, Nick D'Virgilio, Robert Berry, Francis Dunnery, Leslie Hunt, Marisol Koss, Pat Sansone, Randy McStine, Robin Schell, Sally Minnear and co-producers Dave Kerzner and Fernando Perdomo

"YES turned 50 the year I turned 50 and Geoff Downes was one of the reasons I became a keyboardist myself! To celebrate and pay tribute to YES's music with Geoff, Jon and Billy along with so many incredible musicians from different bands and generations has truly been a blast. YES are a big influence for me and my own music. This album was a great way for myself, Fernando and all of us to show our love for both the songs and the many great people who have been part of YES going all the way back to their very first album!" - Dave Kerzner, co-producer, Yesterday and Today

Fernando Perdomo, co-producer, Yesterday and Today added, "The Beatles were my first love, then YES became the logical next step of evolution in my musical upbringing. YES have it all, songwriting equal to musicianship and creativity. The sonic bliss I got listening to their catalog incessantly when I was 10 years old left a permanent mark on me.

"As a producer, I am hugely influenced by the work of YES with Eddie Offord, Trevor Horn, Paul Clay and Tony Colton behind the board of their classic material. With the limited technology they had back then, they were able to create unparalleled sonic textures that were decades ahead of their time. Creating new versions of these songs was an incredible challenge even with today's advancements in recording technology. Dave and I had so much fun amassing the gear and tweaking sounds to recreate all of the signature sonic elements of YES music."

Tracks:

1. MACHINE MESSIAH (Featuring Nick D'Virgilio & Geoff Downes)

2. YOURS IS NO DISGRACE (Featuring Marisol Koss & Tony Kaye)

3. TURN OF THE CENTURY (Featuring Sally Minnear)

4. SWEETNESS (Featuring Pat Sansone)

5. SOON (Featuring Curved Air)

6. CINEMA (Featuring Steve Hackett)

7. CHANGES (Featuring Robert Berry)

8. I'M RUNNING (Featuring Robin Schell & Marco Minnemann)

9. ACOUSTIC MEDLEY: (Featuring Jon Davison)

i) YOUR MOVE

ii) AND YOU AND I

iii) WONDROUS STORIES

10. YESTERDAY AND TODAY (Featuring Dr. Danny)

11. LONG DISTANCE RUNAROUND (Featuring Leslie Hunt)

12. THE FISH (Featuring Billy Sherwood)

13. STARSHIP TROOPER (Featuring Francis Dunnery)





