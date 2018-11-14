Bobaflex Launching Final Tour Dates Of 2019 This Week

Bobaflex have their annual Christmas time shows as they prepare to launch their winter tour tomorrow night (November 15th) that will keep them on the road for the rest of the month.

The short winter trek kicks off in Amityville, NY at Revolution Music Hall Thursday and will be wrapping up with an acoustic show on December 1st in Philadelphia, OH.

The Christmas weeks shows will include Huntington, WV at V Club on Dec 20th, Morgantown, WV at Mainstage Morgantown on the 21st and Columbus, OH at Alrosa Villa on the 22nd.

Thursday, 11-15-18 in Amityville, NY at Revolution Music Hall

Friday, 11-16-18 in Worchester, MA at The Cove Music Hall

Saturday, 11-17-18 in Bath, ME at Riverside Bar & Grille

Wednesday, 11-21-18 in Watertown, NY at The Flashback Lounge

Friday, 11-23-18 in Seabrook, NH at The Chop Shop

Saturday, 11-24-18 in Pennellville, NY at Monaries

Sunday, 11-25-18 in New Bedford, MA at Greasy Luck

Wednesday, 11-28-18 in Tonawanda, NY at Stamps (Acoustic Show)

Thursday, 11-29-18 in Akron, OH at The Empire Concert Club

Friday, 11-30-18 in Ft Wayne, IN at Piere's Event Center

Saturday, 12-01-18 in New Philadelphia, OH at Broadway Brewhouse (Acoustic Show)

Thursday, 12-20-18 in Huntington, WV at V Club

Friday, 12-21-18 in Morgantown, WV at Mainstage Morgantown

Saturday, 12-22-18 in Columbus, OH at Alrosa Villa





