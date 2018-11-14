CKY Stream GG Allin Cover From Special Release

CKY have released a stream of their cover of GG Allin classic track "Bite It You Scum" ahead of their special exclusive Record Store Day vinyl release.

The track will be featured on their vinyl-only EP called "Too Precious To Kill", which will be released in stores on Black Friday Record Store Day on November 23, 2018. Listen here



Frontman and guitarist Chad I Ginsburg had this to say, "Nobody knows f***ing GG Allin! CKY will kill you!!!...with this relentless and quite vicious studio version of this classic punk rock song.

"It has been a longtime staple in the CKY live show and highly requested for over a decade! Here it is in studio quality, only available as part of our record store day exclusive. Crank it up and take a sh*t on someone!"



Fans can alos catch CKY in hometown in-store appearance at Creep Records in West Chester, PA at 2 PM EST on November 23, 2018, with Phil Margera participating as Santa Claus.





Related Stories

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

CKY Release Humorous 'Replaceable' Music Video

CKY Streaming New Song 'Head For A Breakdown'

CKY Stream New Song Featuring Mastodon's Brent Hinds

More CKY News

Share this article



