Clutch Announces 2019 Book Of Bad Decisions US Tour

11-14-2018
Clutch

(hennemusic) Clutch have announced dates for an early 2019 US tour in support of their latest album, "Book Of Bad Decisions" including a make up date for the postponed Irving Plaza gig.

The month-long, 17-show series will open in Columbia, SC on February 19 and criss-cross the country before wrapping up at New York's Irving Plaza on March 19 - a show that was recently postponed at the last minute over a medical issue involving singer Neil Fallon that saw the rocker faint during an afternoon walk and end up at a New Jersey hospital.

"In the early afternoon I went for a stroll," explained Fallon. "I became light headed and dizzy. Next thing I knew I was coming to on my back in a puddle of water with 2 Secaucus policemen and paramedics staring down at me.

"I took a header on the sidewalk. Was taken to the ER. Thankfully, both the EKG and CAT scan came back normal. I was diagnosed with something called 'Near-Syncope,' which, as far as I can tell, is the medical term for 'We have no idea why you passed out, but ya did.'" See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


