Puppy Release 'World Stands Still' Video
11-14-2018
The band Puppy have released a music video for their single "World Stands Still". The song comes from their debut album "The Goat", which is set to be released on January 25th.
"Equally though, there's kind of a loneliness and weirdness to being that age, which is actually probably part of the reason you throw yourself so completely into all the stuff you find cool in the first place.
