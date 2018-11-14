Puppy Release 'World Stands Still' Video

The band Puppy have released a music video for their single "World Stands Still". The song comes from their debut album "The Goat", which is set to be released on January 25th.



Puppy drummer Billy Howard, who created the video, had this to say, "Many of our biggest influences as a band are movies, computer games, and music that we loved as pre-pubescent/just-pubescent kids. We never really got over that kind of immature excitement for the stuff we found cool.

"Equally though, there's kind of a loneliness and weirdness to being that age, which is actually probably part of the reason you throw yourself so completely into all the stuff you find cool in the first place.



"We think that the Goblin Girl from our new video 'World Stands Still' embodies this juvenile side to our band pretty neatly. We hope you enjoy watching her adventures as much as we enjoyed filming them." Watch the video here.





