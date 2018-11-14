Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

(hennemusic) Queen's iconic 1975 hit, "Bohemian Rhapsody", has returned to the US singles charts following the arrival in cinemas worldwide of the band's biopic of the same name.

According to Billboard, the song re-enters the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 33 through a combination of digital sales and streaming gains to achieve the rare feat of a third appearance on the chart.

The achievement sees "Rhapsody" score three separate Hot 100 runs in three different decades: the song previously reached No. 9 in 1976 and hit No. 2 in 1992 amid the success of its inclusion in the "Wayne's World" film.

The rare third US chart occurrence has previously achieved by only Prince's "1999", Michael Jackson's "Thriller", and a number of seasonal songs including Christmas tracks.

Queen's hit single news follows word that the companion soundtrack to "Bohemian Rhapsody" has delivered the band their highest-charting US album in almost four decades, as the set climbs to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in its third week. Watch the classic video for the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Queen Score Biggest US Chart Success In Four Decades

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Tops Box Office With Huge Opening

The Good, The Bad & The Queen Streaming Comeback Single

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack Debuts On US Charts

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over

Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour

Queen Stream Final Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Queen Preview We Will Rock You From Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

More Queen News

Share this article



