News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

11-14-2018
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen's iconic 1975 hit, "Bohemian Rhapsody", has returned to the US singles charts following the arrival in cinemas worldwide of the band's biopic of the same name.

According to Billboard, the song re-enters the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 33 through a combination of digital sales and streaming gains to achieve the rare feat of a third appearance on the chart.

The achievement sees "Rhapsody" score three separate Hot 100 runs in three different decades: the song previously reached No. 9 in 1976 and hit No. 2 in 1992 amid the success of its inclusion in the "Wayne's World" film.

The rare third US chart occurrence has previously achieved by only Prince's "1999", Michael Jackson's "Thriller", and a number of seasonal songs including Christmas tracks.

Queen's hit single news follows word that the companion soundtrack to "Bohemian Rhapsody" has delivered the band their highest-charting US album in almost four decades, as the set climbs to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in its third week. Watch the classic video for the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Queen Score Biggest US Chart Success In Four Decades

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Tops Box Office With Huge Opening

The Good, The Bad & The Queen Streaming Comeback Single

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack Debuts On US Charts

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Queen Classic Gets Unusual Make Over

Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour

Queen Stream Final Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic Trailer

Queen Preview We Will Rock You From Bohemian Rhapsody Biopic

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Shows Over Stevie Nicks Illness- Joe Perry Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization- more

Iron Maiden Announce Another New 2019 Tour Leg- Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency- Rush's Alex Lifeson Has A New Gig- Scorpions Cancel Shows- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital- Iron Maiden Bringing The Beast To North America- Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed- Oli Herbert Cause Of Death Revealed- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car

Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne

Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Eric Clapton Goes Claymation For Brand New Video

Clutch Announces 2019 Book Of Bad Decisions US Tour

CKY Stream GG Allin Cover From Special Release

Rolling Stones Release Live It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It) Video

Exhumed Recruit Noisem Guitarist

Singled Out: Tonks' Running Downhill

Bobaflex Launching Final Tour Dates Of 2019 This Week

Spandau Ballet's 'Gold' Gets Metalcore Makeover

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New B-Side

Space Elevator Release Video For Thin Lizzy Cover

Tame Impala, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Incubus For Skaky Knees

Puppy Release 'World Stands Still' Video

Singled Out: Viza's Viktorious

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.