Singled Out: Viza's Viktorious Alt rockers Viza recently released "The Unorthodox Revival: Vol. I & II" and to celebrate we asked Andrew Kzirian to tell us about the song "Viktorious". Here is the story: The saga continues...for those unaware each recent Viza album has a new chapter pertaining to the VIKTOR chronicles (a mysterious character made of a very strong persona). Viktor, Viktor's Sister, Viktor's Vanguard and now 'Viktorious'. I can't really reveal the identity of VIKTOR as that will impact the surprise but i'm sure it'll happen at the end of the road or in this case the last Viza album of the future. But what I will say is 'Viktorious' is symbolic for the life we all lead and the pitfalls we sometimes are unfortunately given. It's colorful, it's dark, it's alive, it's almost dead, but through it all it persists and it defines Viktor and his continued pursuit for conquest. Notice the marching drum that kickstarts the song... Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!

