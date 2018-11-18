|
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Released From The Hospital
11-18-2018
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was reportedly released from the hospital last Thursday after he experienced shortness of breath backstage following a guest appearance with Billy Joel.
The guitarist was hospitalized after being treated by paramedics backstage at Madison Square Garden on November 10th who had to treat him with a tracheal tube to clear his airway.
Perry updated fans last week on his condition telling them, "Doing well, thanks for all the love and support!" And now TMZ reports that unnamed sources have informed them that the Aerosmith legend was released from the hospital this past Thursday (November 15th). Watch video of his performance with Billy Joel here.
