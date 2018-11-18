Badflower Release 'x ANA x' Video

Badflower have released a new music video for their track "x ANA x". The song comes from the group's forthcoming debut full-length album "OK, I'M SICK"

The video was directed by Jordan Wolfbauer and can be streamed here. According to the announcement the clip "imagines an intense, yet cathartic fever dream in which the band confronts anxieties and inner demons head on."

Frontman Josh Katz had this to say,"x ANA x is about my struggles with anxiety and panic disorder as a performer. Its the scariest and most debilitating thing in my life so I made a joke out of it. You should try it."





