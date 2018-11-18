Chris Cornell's New 'When Bad Does Good' Video Features His Son

(hennemusic) The son of late rocker Chris Cornell is featured in a video for the track, "When Bad Does Good", from the newly-released self-titled collection of the singer's work.

Directed by Kevin Kerslake, the clip sees Christopher Cornell as a paperboy - an occupation his father held in his youth - riding his bicycle around Seattle as images of lyrics from the Soundgarden frontman's history appear around the city.

"For me," says the young Cornell, "this video represents my dad and all the art he created throughout his life and what his music meant then and what it means now - not just to me and my family, but the city of Seattle and all of his fans."

"I wanted to highlight an aspect of Chris' talents often overshadowed by his more obvious virtues," adds Kerslake. "His monstrous guitar chops, operatic vocal range or commanding physical presence, which is his place as one of this generation's greatest lyricists.

"But do it within a specific context that turned a simple, straightforward journey through the streets of Seattle into a eulogy, of sorts, with mystical undertones."

"When Bad Does Good" was produced, recorded, and mixed by Cornell and was found in his personal recordings archive; it wasn't until friend Josh Brolin reminded the singer's wife, Vicky, of the unreleased song that she decided to share it with his fans.

"Chris Cornell" presents tracks from the rocker's extensive career - with tracks from Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, Audioslave and as a solo artist, and covers of songs by Prince and Michael Jackson. Watch the video here.

