Daughters Announce North American Tour

Daughters have announced that they will be extending their road plans with the launch of a brand new North American tour in support of their new album early next year.

The band just wrapped up a tour this past weekend and will continue supporting their "You Won't Get What You Want" with the new tour that will be kicking off on February 16th in Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer and wrapping up on March 13th in New York City at Warsaw.

Singer Alexis Marshall had this to say, "Thank you to everyone who has made this return not only successful but thoroughly enjoyable. We are very excited to continue on, revisit some familiar places and return to others after a long hiatus. Love."

Daughters 2019 Tour Dates:

North America

February 16 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

February 17 Washington, DC Black Cat

February 19 Asheville, NC Mothlight

February 20 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)

February 21 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

February 22 Louisville, KY Zanzabar

February 23 St. Louis, MO FUBAR

February 24 Oklahoma City, OK 89th St

February 26 Dallas, TX Curtain Club

February 27 Austin, TX Barracuda

March 1 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge

March 2 Los Angeles, CA The Regent

March 5 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

March 7 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

March 8 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

March 9 Detroit, MI Loving Touch

March 10 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

March 11 Montreal, QC La Sala Rosa

March 12 Boston, MA Sinclair

March 13 New York, NY Warsaw

Europe

April 5 St. Petersburg, Russia Mod Club

April 6 Moscow, Russia Pravda Club

April 8 Munich, Germany Backstage Concerts

April 9 Stuttgart, Germany Juha West

April 10 Paris, France Point Ephemere

April 11 Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Belgium Le Botanique

April 12 Berlin, Germany Cassiopeia Club

April 13 Hamburg, Germany Hafenklang

April 14 Tilburg, Netherlands Roadburn

April 15 Ramsgate, UK Ramsgate Music Hall

April 16 Bristol, UK The Exchange

April 17 Manchester, UK The Deaf Institute

April 18 Glasgow, UK The Hug and Pint

April 19 Leeds, UK Brudenell

April 20 London, UK The Dome SOLD OUT





