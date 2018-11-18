News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Daughters Announce North American Tour

11-18-2018
Daughters

Daughters have announced that they will be extending their road plans with the launch of a brand new North American tour in support of their new album early next year.

The band just wrapped up a tour this past weekend and will continue supporting their "You Won't Get What You Want" with the new tour that will be kicking off on February 16th in Philadelphia, PA at Union Transfer and wrapping up on March 13th in New York City at Warsaw.

Singer Alexis Marshall had this to say, "Thank you to everyone who has made this return not only successful but thoroughly enjoyable. We are very excited to continue on, revisit some familiar places and return to others after a long hiatus. Love."

Daughters 2019 Tour Dates:

North America
February 16 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
February 17 Washington, DC Black Cat
February 19 Asheville, NC Mothlight
February 20 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)
February 21 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge
February 22 Louisville, KY Zanzabar
February 23 St. Louis, MO FUBAR
February 24 Oklahoma City, OK 89th St
February 26 Dallas, TX Curtain Club
February 27 Austin, TX Barracuda
March 1 Phoenix, AZ Rebel Lounge
March 2 Los Angeles, CA The Regent
March 5 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
March 7 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
March 8 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
March 9 Detroit, MI Loving Touch
March 10 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace
March 11 Montreal, QC La Sala Rosa
March 12 Boston, MA Sinclair
March 13 New York, NY Warsaw

Europe
April 5 St. Petersburg, Russia Mod Club
April 6 Moscow, Russia Pravda Club
April 8 Munich, Germany Backstage Concerts
April 9 Stuttgart, Germany Juha West
April 10 Paris, France Point Ephemere
April 11 Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Belgium Le Botanique
April 12 Berlin, Germany Cassiopeia Club
April 13 Hamburg, Germany Hafenklang
April 14 Tilburg, Netherlands Roadburn
April 15 Ramsgate, UK Ramsgate Music Hall
April 16 Bristol, UK The Exchange
April 17 Manchester, UK The Deaf Institute
April 18 Glasgow, UK The Hug and Pint
April 19 Leeds, UK Brudenell
April 20 London, UK The Dome SOLD OUT


