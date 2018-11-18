John 5 and The Creatures Announce New Album and Tour John 5 and The Creatures have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Invasion" next year and will reveal the first video from the effort on New Year's Day. The Matt Zane directed and video will be for the track "Zoinks!", which was inspired by the classic animated series Scooby-Doo. The clip will be feature animation from Disney animator Brett Broggs (Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph), and include voice acting talents of Nikki Sixx, Susan Olsen (known for her role as Cindy Brady on The Brady Bunch), and Cinderella's Fred Coury. Fans can catch the band on the road for the second leg of his North American Invasion Tour beginning on February 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV with support from blues-rock guitarist Jared James Nichols.



John 5 had this to say, "Get ready for the Invasion tour! I will be playing some songs from my new record, Invasion, a brand new medley, and much more. I'm really excited to have Jared James Nichols out with us. This tour is something you're not going to want to miss!"



Jared James Nichols added, "As a young budding guitarist, I grew up with a Guitar World cut out picture of John 5 on my bedroom wall. He was always one of my 'Guitar heroes'. He is the total package... insane technique, amazing musicality, with a style and look all of his own. Needless to say, when I got the call for this tour, my jaw dropped. I'm absolutely honored to warm up the stage for him every night across America and Canada. I'm getting my chops ready to tear it up!"



John 5 and The Creatures Invasion tour dates:

2/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd

2/24 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

2/26 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red

3/1 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's

3/2 - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

3/3 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

3/5 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

3/6 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

3/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

3/10 - Akron, OH @ Empire Concert Club

3/12 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

3/13 - New York, NY @ Iridium

3/14 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/15 - Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

3/16 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's

3/18 - New Bedford, MA @ Vault at Greasy Luck

3/20 - Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

3/21 - Montreal, QC @ Piranha

3/22 - Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey

3/23 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

3/24 - London, ON @ Rum Runners

3/26 - Thunder Bay, ON @ Crocks

3/27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramids

3/28 - Regina, SK @ The Exchange

3/29 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens

3/30 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite

3/31 - Vancouver, BC @The Rickshaw Theater

4/2 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Cafe

4/3 - Portland, OR @ Dantes

4/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

4/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

