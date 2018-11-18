News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

John 5 and The Creatures Announce New Album and Tour

11-18-2018
John 5

John 5 and The Creatures have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Invasion" next year and will reveal the first video from the effort on New Year's Day.

The Matt Zane directed and video will be for the track "Zoinks!", which was inspired by the classic animated series Scooby-Doo. The clip will be feature animation from Disney animator Brett Broggs (Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph), and include voice acting talents of Nikki Sixx, Susan Olsen (known for her role as Cindy Brady on The Brady Bunch), and Cinderella's Fred Coury.

Fans can catch the band on the road for the second leg of his North American Invasion Tour beginning on February 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV with support from blues-rock guitarist Jared James Nichols.

John 5 had this to say, "Get ready for the Invasion tour! I will be playing some songs from my new record, Invasion, a brand new medley, and much more. I'm really excited to have Jared James Nichols out with us. This tour is something you're not going to want to miss!"

Jared James Nichols added, "As a young budding guitarist, I grew up with a Guitar World cut out picture of John 5 on my bedroom wall. He was always one of my 'Guitar heroes'. He is the total package... insane technique, amazing musicality, with a style and look all of his own. Needless to say, when I got the call for this tour, my jaw dropped. I'm absolutely honored to warm up the stage for him every night across America and Canada. I'm getting my chops ready to tear it up!"

John 5 and The Creatures Invasion tour dates:
2/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd
2/24 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
2/26 - Mesa, AZ @ Club Red
3/1 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's
3/2 - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box
3/3 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
3/5 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
3/6 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
3/7 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
3/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
3/10 - Akron, OH @ Empire Concert Club
3/12 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater
3/13 - New York, NY @ Iridium
3/14 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
3/15 - Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall
3/16 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's
3/18 - New Bedford, MA @ Vault at Greasy Luck
3/20 - Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
3/21 - Montreal, QC @ Piranha
3/22 - Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey
3/23 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
3/24 - London, ON @ Rum Runners
3/26 - Thunder Bay, ON @ Crocks
3/27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramids
3/28 - Regina, SK @ The Exchange
3/29 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens
3/30 - Edmonton, AB @ Starlite
3/31 - Vancouver, BC @The Rickshaw Theater
4/2 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Cafe
4/3 - Portland, OR @ Dantes
4/5 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
4/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky


Related Stories


John 5 and The Creatures Announce New Album and Tour

Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51

More John 5 News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Released From The Hospital- All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation- Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan 3 Year Tour- more

Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure- Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts- The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement- more

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music- Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans- Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show- more

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Released From The Hospital

All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour

Metallica Donate $100,000 To California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Chris Cornell's New 'When Bad Does Good' Video Features His Son

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Man The Machine'

Nightwish Release 'Sleeping Sun' Live Video

John 5 and The Creatures Announce New Album and Tour

Papa Roach Stream New Album And Announce Album

Red Dragon Cartel Release 'Bitter' Video

The Killers Announce Deluxe Album Reissue

Daughters Announce North American Tour

Metal Church Release 'By The Numbers' Video

Badflower Release 'x ANA x' Video

Uncle Walt's Band's Debut Album Set To Be Reissued

Singled Out: One's Am I Beautiful

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.