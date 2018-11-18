News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Donate $100,000 To California Wildfire Relief Efforts

11-18-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica have donated $100,000 toward wildfire relief efforts in their home state of California. The band made the gesture through its All Within My Hands non-profit foundation, which was launched in 2017 to help create sustainable communities by tackling the issues of hunger and workforce education and encouraging volunteerism.

"Sadly once again, communities in California are experiencing historically devastating wild fires in both the Northern and Southern parts of the state," says Metallica. "All Within My Hands has made a $50,000 donation each to the North Valley Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation; both agencies provide service to victims at evacuation centers and other much needed relief.

"We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies or by giving your time volunteering or providing temporary housing. Every little bit helps."

ABC News reports the fires have claimed a total of 79 lives while laying waste to a total area of nearly 400 square miles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


