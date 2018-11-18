News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Killers Announce Deluxe Album Reissue

11-18-2018
The Killers

The Killers are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "Day & Age" with a special high grade deluxe double LP vinyl reissue on December 14th with three bonus tracks.

The special 10th anniversary edition is the album's first version release on 2LPs (180g cut at 45 rpm). And it comes housed in a hardcover case that features a patterned foil surface that will reflect the "portrait" of the viewer, referencing the bandmember portraits that are seen on the inner sleeves, according to Island/UMe. Pre-order it here.

In addition to the deluxe double-vinyl edition, three digital eSingles/bundles were just released on November 16 to highlight the key Day & Age tracks "Joy Ride," "Human," and "Spaceman." "Joy Ride (Night Version)" is making its digital debut, while "Human" boasts six remixes and a B-side not currently available digitally ("A Crippling Blow"). Armin van Buuren, Ferry Corsten, and Thin White Duke are among those reimagining "Human." Finally, "Spaceman" soars with rare remixes of its own and a Bright Eyes cover of "Four Winds," a B-side also not currently available digitally. Tiesto, Sander Van Doorn, and Bimbo Jones are all part of the ace "Spaceman" remix crew.


180-gram double vinyl
1A
1. Losing Touch
2. Human
3. Spaceman

1B
1. Joy Ride
2. A Dustland Fairytale
3. This Is Your Life

4. I Can't Say

2A
1. Neon Tiger
2. The World We Live In
3. Goodnight, Travel Well

2B
1. A Crippling Blow (Bonus track; B-side from the "Human" single)
2. Forget About What I Said (Bonus track; B-side from the "A Dustland Fairytale" single)
3. Joy Ride (Night Version) (Bonus track; B-side from the "The World We Live In" single)


Related Stories


The Killers Announce Deluxe Album Reissue

The Killers' Dave Keuning Streams New Solo Single

The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show

The Killers Play Tom Petty Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony

Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute

The Killers Cover Oasis' Classic Single 'Wonderwall'

Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend

Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend

Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, The Killers Lead Panorama Lineup

The Killers Release 'Rut' Music Video

More The Killers News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Released From The Hospital- All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation- Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan 3 Year Tour- more

Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure- Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts- The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement- more

Journey's Steve Perry Sues To Block Unreleased Music- Iron Maiden Founder Takes On Band's Retirement Plans- Guns N' Roses Share Live Videos From Manila Show- more

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car- Jake E. Lee Was Approached To Reunite With Ozzy Osbourne- Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Released From The Hospital

All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation

Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan Three Year Tour

Metallica Donate $100,000 To California Wildfire Relief Efforts

Chris Cornell's New 'When Bad Does Good' Video Features His Son

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Man The Machine'

Nightwish Release 'Sleeping Sun' Live Video

John 5 and The Creatures Announce New Album and Tour

Papa Roach Stream New Album And Announce Album

Red Dragon Cartel Release 'Bitter' Video

The Killers Announce Deluxe Album Reissue

Daughters Announce North American Tour

Metal Church Release 'By The Numbers' Video

Badflower Release 'x ANA x' Video

Uncle Walt's Band's Debut Album Set To Be Reissued

Singled Out: One's Am I Beautiful

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.