Cannibal Corpse and Morbid Angel U.S. Coheadlining Tour Coming

Cannibal Corpse and Morbid Angel have announced that they will be teaming up for their very first American coheadlining tour as they lead the lineup for the 2019 Decibel Magazine Tour.

The trek will feature support from Necrot and Blood Incantation on all dates and Morbid Angel will be joining the trek for the final week which will not feature Cannibal Corpse.

Cannibal Corpse's Alex Webster had this to say, "We're really looking forward to our second appearance on the Decibel Tour; they always put together a killer lineup and this time is no exception. We're particularly excited to be hitting the road with our friends Morbid Angel. In fact, this will be the first time we've toured together in the US."



Morbid Angel's Steve Tucker added, "Everyone here in the Morbid Angel camp are stoked to do this tour with Cannibal Corpse. To celebrate, Morbid Angel will be performing a mean-ass set of songs that will cover the entirety of our years of kicking ass."



Decibel Magazine Tour 2019

w/ Cannibal Corpse (2/17 - 3/07), Morbid Angel, Immolation (3/08 - 3/14), Blood Incantation, Necrot:

2/17/2019 Alamo Music Hall - San Antonio, TX

2/19/2019 Club Xs - Tucson, AZ

2/20/2019 The Observatory - San Diego, CA

2/21/2019 The Fonda Theater - Los Angeles, CA

2/22/2019 The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

2/23/2019 The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

2/25/2019 Roseland Ballroom - Portland, OR

2/26/2019 Showbox Market - Seattle, WA

3/01/2019 The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

3/02/2019 The Truman - Kansas City, MO

3/03/2019 Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

3/04/2019 The Concord - Chicago, IL

3/07/2019 Playstation Theater - New York, NY

3/08/2019 TLA - Philadelphia, PA

3/09/2019 Palladium - Worcester, MA

3/10/2019 Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

3/11/2019 Lincoln Theater - Raleigh, NC

3/13/2019 The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

3/14/2019 Orpheum - Tampa, FL





