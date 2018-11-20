News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage In Russia

11-20-2018
Stone Sour

A fan learned the hard way that it is not a good idea to try to rush Corey Taylor on stage during Stone Sour's concert in Moscow last Friday night (November 16th).

While the band was performing the song "Bother" a fan attempted to rush the Slipknot frontman and was tackled by a security guard. The incident was caught on video and uploaded online here.

After the security guard took down the fan and dragged him off, Taylor said from the stage "Sucks to be you, dude." Then at the conclusion of the song he said, "Don't come on my stage, motherf***er."

Taylor still seemed to enjoy the show. He tweeted later that night, "Moscow, what a gift. You were INSANE!! All my love to you and yours!! See you again soon!!"


Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage In Russia

Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage In Russia

