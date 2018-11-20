News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce UK And European Farewell Tour

11-20-2018
Lynyrd Skynyrd

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced dates for a summer 2019 farewell tour of the UK and Europe. The European leg of The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour will follow on the heels of a recently-announced spring run across Canada.

The nine-show series will begin with the first of three concerts in Germany when the Florida rockers play Erfurt on June 17; the run will include appearances at Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting and Switzerland's Rock The Ring festivals before the group play four UK events that will wrap up in Birmingham on June 30.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will be joined by guests Blackberry Smoke in Germany and Status Quo in the UK. Tickets for the summer 2019 shows are now on sale via the usual outlets. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


