Singled Out: Stew's Might Be Keeping You

11-20-2018
Stew

Swedish rockers Stew just released their classic rock inspired EP "Hot" and to celebrate we asked guitarist Nicklas Jansson to tell us about the song "Might Be Keeping You." Here is the story:

The first song from our EP "Might Be Keeping You" came to life almost instantly, Markus (Singer/bassist) had the verse riff and then we started jamming in our rehearsal space and in about 1-2 hours the song was almost finished!

Nicklas D (drummer) has a lot of great runs on this track and we recorded it mostly live in the studio! Except for vocals and solo guitar. It's a pretty psych-y track with lots of wah, wah guitar and I remember our studio engineer (Kristian Lakeson) told me to just look out the windows, out over the Usken lake while tracking the solos, just to get that extra feeling haha!! Lakesong music labs have a beautiful sight over lakes, forests, and horizons! Perfect for making music! It's really surrealistic that 3 days after the release of the EP we were contacted by Classic Rock Magazine and they wanted this song on their cover CD of the August number. Sure thing we gladly sent it to them.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the band and EP right here!


