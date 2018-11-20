The Beatles' White Album Returns To US Top 10

(hennemusic) The Beatles' legendary self-titled 1968 record, aka the White Album, has returned to the US Top 10. The White Album previously spent nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 between December 28, 1968 and March 1, 1969.

Billboard reports the set's newly-released 50th anniversary reissue re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 6 following opening week sales of 63,000 units, of which 52,000 were in traditional album sales.

The project presents a 2018 stereo mix of the record by producer Giles Martin and mix engineer Sam Okell, marking the first time the double album has been remixed and delivered with additional demos and session recordings.

"In remixing 'The White Album,' we've tried to bring you as close as possible to The Beatles in the studio," explains Martin in his written introduction for the new edition. "We've peeled back the layers of the 'Glass Onion' with the hope of immersing old and new listeners into one of the most diverse and inspiring albums ever made." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Beatles Release Back In The U.S.S.R. Remix Lyric Video

Beatles Release New 'Glass Onion' Video

Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online

Beatles' Pepper Named Britain's Most Popular Studio Album Of All Time

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes

Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues

The Beatles Releasing 50th Anniversary Editions Of The White Album

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

More Beatles News

Share this article



