The Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have announced dates for a 2019 US stadium tour. The 13-show "No Filter" run is a continuation of the fall 2017/spring 2018 series that saw the group play two legs across Europe to over 1.5 million fans while earning almost $240 million in box office revenue

The US trek will begin at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on April 20 and hit eleven more cities before wrapping up at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL on June 21.

A special fan presale will begin on Wednesday, November 28 at 10am local time via rollingstones.com with general public tickets available starting Friday, November 30 at 10am local time.

"It's a thrill when we play stadiums in the States," says Mick Jagger, "the energy is always amazing!"

"I've always loved playing the States," adds Keith Richards. "It's a great crowd." See the dates and watch the video trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement

Rolling Stones Release Live It's Only Rock 'n Roll (But I Like It) Video

The Rolling Stones Stream Live 'Street Fighting Man' Performance

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Missing You' Video

Rolling Stones Stream 1994 Rarity From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Rolling Stones Release Live 'You Got Me Rocking' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Song From Voodoo Lounge Uncut

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article



