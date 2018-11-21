Aerosmith's Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has been forced to cancel his upcoming solo tour following his recent hospitalization so that he can take the rest of the year off as he recovers.

The guitarist was released from the hospital last week. He was admitted after being treated by paramedics backstage at Madison Square Garden on November 10th who had to treat him with a tracheal tube to clear his airway.

His camp sent over word that he has now announced that he "has cancelled his fall headlining shows as he continues to take some time off following his recent hospital visit.

"While doctors have released Perry from care, with the dates set to begin November 30 and going through December 16, the Aerosmith guitarist will now take the rest of the year off.

"Perry again would like to apologize to the fans who were planning on coming to the shows and looks forward to seeing them again in 2019. Refunds are available at point of purchase.





Related Stories

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Released From The Hospital

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Gives Health Update Following Hospitalization

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Releases Video For New Single 'Quake'

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Rushed To Hospital

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour

Aerosmith's Residency Plans Revealed By Joe Perry

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

Alice Cooper Talks Forming Group With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

KISS' Paul Stanley, Joe Perry and Jason Bonham Going To Rock Camp

More Joe Perry News

Share this article



