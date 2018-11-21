News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

11-21-2018
Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell fans have a reason to venture out on Black Friday and UMe have announced that they are releasing a special limited edition 7-inch of the recently unearthed track for this year's Record Store Day event on November 23rd.

The special black and white marble vinyl release will be limited to just 5000 copies and will contain the song "When Bad Does Good" which was found in Cornell's archive of recordings and revealed on the recently released selt-titled album.

The song was produced, recorded, and mixed by Chris Cornell and was a personal favorite of his that he never released and his friend Josh Brolin, reminded his wife Vicky Cornell of the song and she made sure it was included on the album.

The b-side of the vinyl will feature a Temple of the Dog performance of "Stargazer," that recorded live at the Paramount. Watch the "When Bad Does Good" video here.


Related Stories


Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

Chris Cornell's New 'When Bad Does Good' Video Features His Son

Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup

Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

Chris Cornell Promo Video For New Collection Released

Chris Cornell Statute Unveiled In Seattle

Chris Cornell Previously Unreleased Song Streaming Online

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Chris Cornell To Be Honored With Hometown Statue

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody 2nd Biggest Music Biopic Ever- Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song- more

Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour- Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage- Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates- Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction- more

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Released From The Hospital- All That Remains' Oliver Herbert Death Under Police Investigation- Rammstein Finalizing New Album And Plan 3 Year Tour- more

Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure- Vinnie Vincent Postpones Comeback Concerts- The Rolling Stones Tease 2019 Tour Announcement- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Aerosmith's Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song

Rush Announce Special Reissue And Vinyl Debut

Guns N' Roses Release Live 'November Rain' Video

Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

Three Tremors Announce Debut Album

ZZ Top and Disturbed Lead Additions To Sweden Rock Festival

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Elder Care Abuse

Eric Clapton Goes Behind The Scenes Of Christmas Album

David Bowie Is Going Virtual On His Birthday

Singled Out: Lavender Fields' Gravitude

The Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour

Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage In Russia

Foo Fighters Announce Summer Tour Dates

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.