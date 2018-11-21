Chris Cornell Limited Edition Release For Record Store Day

Chris Cornell fans have a reason to venture out on Black Friday and UMe have announced that they are releasing a special limited edition 7-inch of the recently unearthed track for this year's Record Store Day event on November 23rd.

The special black and white marble vinyl release will be limited to just 5000 copies and will contain the song "When Bad Does Good" which was found in Cornell's archive of recordings and revealed on the recently released selt-titled album.

The song was produced, recorded, and mixed by Chris Cornell and was a personal favorite of his that he never released and his friend Josh Brolin, reminded his wife Vicky Cornell of the song and she made sure it was included on the album.

The b-side of the vinyl will feature a Temple of the Dog performance of "Stargazer," that recorded live at the Paramount. Watch the "When Bad Does Good" video here.





