Hudost Stream New Collaboration With Jars Of Clay Frontman

11-22-2018
Hudost

Alt rockers Hudost have released a stream of their new track "Rise Together." The song is the lead single from their forthcoming full-length album "Of Water + Mercy".

The new album is set to hit stores on March 29, 2019 and the new song was cowritten by Jars of Clay lead vocalist Dan Haseltine which features contributions from every member of Jars of Clay.

"When I wrote the beginning lyric to 'Rise Together,' I was exploring the ways we all share a common human value and a common thread of life, loss and rebirth," says Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay. "In the face of an ever-divided life, and in light of so many messages pitting us against our neighbors, it seemed like a worthwhile exercise to strip all the market trappings away and get back to the core of what connects us."

"We met Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay not through music but through our shared work in political advocacy acting on behalf of people living in extreme poverty," says Moksha Sommer. "Through music and advocacy we have witnessed incredible and real change and know the astonishing power of collective voices on behalf of those who do not have the ability, and sometimes even the rights, to be heard. Songwriting with Dan was a wonderful process of the three of us contributing all that we could and being attached to nothing. I think the result is quite remarkable and reflects the very thing the song is about; rising together through shared vision and action." Check out the song here.


