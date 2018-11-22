|
Hudost Stream New Collaboration With Jars Of Clay Frontman
11-22-2018
Alt rockers Hudost have released a stream of their new track "Rise Together." The song is the lead single from their forthcoming full-length album "Of Water + Mercy".
The new album is set to hit stores on March 29, 2019 and the new song was cowritten by Jars of Clay lead vocalist Dan Haseltine which features contributions from every member of Jars of Clay.
"When I wrote the beginning lyric to 'Rise Together,' I was exploring the ways we all share a common human value and a common thread of life, loss and rebirth," says Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay. "In the face of an ever-divided life, and in light of so many messages pitting us against our neighbors, it seemed like a worthwhile exercise to strip all the market trappings away and get back to the core of what connects us."
