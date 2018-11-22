The All-American Rejects TV Special Preview Released

The All-American Rejects will be featured on the latest installment of the AT&T Audience Network music series hosted by Ted Stryker on Friday, November 23 at 9:00 pm ET/PT via DIRECTV Ch 239.

Apart from the satellite TV airing, the latest episode of the network's special concert film series will also be available streaming on-demand through DIRECTV NOW and WatchTV.

Ahead of the broadcast the network has released a preview clip feature featuring a behind-the-scenes interview with Stryker and where they describe growing up in the music industry here.





