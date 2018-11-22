Venom Announce New Album 'Storm The Gates'

Black metal veterans Venom have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Storm The Gates" on December 14th digitally and on CD.

The band's new 13-track effort will also be released as a deluxe vinyl package early next year.



Cronos had the following to say, "We always say that a song has to find itself, has to develop. We've had nearly three years with these compositions, speeding some up, slowing some down, changing the lyrics, adding breaks, moving verses... that's how songs grow, and that's how you end up writing a better album.

"That's why I don't believe in releasing a record every year - you can't possibly have let those songs develop to their full potential. These albums are going to be around a lot longer than I am, so they need to be able to stand up for themselves.

"With an album every year, I think you end up with two or three good songs and then a load of sh*t, and I certainly don't want to release that sort of album!"





