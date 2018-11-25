News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Fernando Perdomo Releases New Album 'Zebra Crossing'

Fernando Perdomo

Prog guitarist Fernando Perdomo has released his new studio album "Zebra Crossing", which features songwriting collaborations with Zak Nilsson (son of Harry Nilsson), Cyndi Trissel, and Beach Boys lyricist Stephen Kalinich

Perdomo is best knowns as the guitarist and bassist of The Dave Kerzner Band and Jakob Dylan's Echo In The Canyon Band. We were sent the following details:

This new studio album was predominantly recorded at abbey road studios and features all new original titles building up to a beautiful cover of 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' featuring Diane Birch, Shawn Lee, and Jason and Daphna Rowe.

The first single, "Find Love (Hold On)" features Danny Ayala and Megan Zeankowski formerly of The Lemon Twigs as well as Ken Sharp. Fernando had this to say, "'Zebra Crossing' is the culmination of my lifelong dream of making a record at Abbey Road Studio 2. When the opportunity arose, I got very inspired and the songs just flowed out of me!

"The date I was given just happened to be the 50th anniversary of the day George Harrison and Paul McCartney came in to record the first version of 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' (as heard on "Anthology 3"), naturally I decided to record a cover of that song that day. I called up my London family and an all star band came together and that performance closes the record.

"'Zebra crossing' is my love letter to Abbey Road Studios."

Get your copy here and see the song details below.

Tracks:
1. I'm Here
2. Sometimes I Feel Nothing At All
3. Find Love (Hold On)
4. We Were Raised With Headphones On
5. Somehow
6. Not Meant To Be
7. Smile
8. Sundays
9. Crown Of Stars
10. Home
11.Zebra Crossing
12.While My Guitar Gently Weeps


