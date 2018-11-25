News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 Video Featuring Syd Barrett

11-25-2018
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd co-founder Syd Barrett is featured in a rare 1968 video for "Jugband Blues", a track from the band's second album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets."

Written by Barrett and filmed in December of 1967, the tune was the singer's sole compositional contribution to the project, as well as his last song published by the group before his departure a few months later as David Gilmour joined the lineup.

The group's transitional record from the original Barrett-led era to the Gilmour years reached No. 9 on the UK charts, with drummer Nick Mason later declaring it his favorite Pink Floyd album.

The rocker recently returned to live performances with Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets, with a lineup that strictly performs material from the group's pre-"The Dark Side Of The Moon" era.

"With the help of some like-minded friends, I have embarked on a voyage of discovery of the music that was the launchpad of Pink Floyd and my working life," says Mason. "It seems too early to retire, and I missed the interaction with other musicians."

Mason and his band will next be seen on a spring 2019 tour of North America that will begin in Vancouver, BC on March 12. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 Video Featuring Syd Barrett

Pink Floyd Streaming Two Rare Videos From 1967

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1967 Recording Session Footage

Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1967 Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1983 Video

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Continue Celebrating Band's Songs On Tour

Pink Floyd Release Video For The Final Cut

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows- Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video- more

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic- Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video- Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series- more

Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody 2nd Biggest Music Biopic Ever- Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song- more

Rolling Stones Announce US Stadium Tour- Corey Taylor Rushed By Fan On Stage- Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates- Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul

Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 Video Featuring Syd Barrett

U2 Experience + Innocence Brings In Over $125 Million

Motley Crue's John Corabi and White Lion's Mike Tramp Teaming Up

Couple Kicked Out Of Machine Head Show For Having Sex

Foo Fighters To Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

Evergrey Release 'A Silent Arc' Video

Fernando Perdomo Releases New Album 'Zebra Crossing'

Alice In Chains Add Dates To Rainer Fog Tour

Singled Out: One Flew West's Semi Kinda Right

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic

Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video

Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series

In Flames Announce Second Annual Borgholm Brinner Festival

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.