Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission

Sammy Hagar has already been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of Van Halen but he recently revealed that he is on a mission to see that his former band Montrose also has a chance at being honored with an induction.

He told Cleveland's NBC station WKYC, "I'm on a campaign now to get that band on the ballot somehow. Because without Montrose, there would be no Van Halen, there wouldn't have been Motley Crue, there wouldn't have been Def Leppard. Every band I meet, they're like 'The first Montrose record! The Montrose record!' I think we should be in the Hall Of Fame."

He shared strong emotions about his induction as part of Van Halen, "It means everything. It's a validation that I haven't wasted this life and didn't make it. It's a validation. Yeah, 'You made it.' And you can show that to your grandkids. There's so many bands that get up for nomination year after year and don't get it. Everybody I know that isn't in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but should be, is bitter. So I'm not bitter."

The Rock Hall resides in Cleveland and Hagar reflected on his favorite memories in the city, "A lot of memories have been erased intentionally. You know, this used to be the hottest rock and roll town in America for Montrose. You'd go there and it was just a big hot town. The girls were there. The party was there. The old 'sex, drugs and rock and roll' thing. Plenty of that went on in this town and still does, I'm sure, but I don't participate in any of it except the rock and roll part."





