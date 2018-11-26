News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission

11-26-2018
Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar has already been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of Van Halen but he recently revealed that he is on a mission to see that his former band Montrose also has a chance at being honored with an induction.

He told Cleveland's NBC station WKYC, "I'm on a campaign now to get that band on the ballot somehow. Because without Montrose, there would be no Van Halen, there wouldn't have been Motley Crue, there wouldn't have been Def Leppard. Every band I meet, they're like 'The first Montrose record! The Montrose record!' I think we should be in the Hall Of Fame."

He shared strong emotions about his induction as part of Van Halen, "It means everything. It's a validation that I haven't wasted this life and didn't make it. It's a validation. Yeah, 'You made it.' And you can show that to your grandkids. There's so many bands that get up for nomination year after year and don't get it. Everybody I know that isn't in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but should be, is bitter. So I'm not bitter."

The Rock Hall resides in Cleveland and Hagar reflected on his favorite memories in the city, "A lot of memories have been erased intentionally. You know, this used to be the hottest rock and roll town in America for Montrose. You'd go there and it was just a big hot town. The girls were there. The party was there. The old 'sex, drugs and rock and roll' thing. Plenty of that went on in this town and still does, I'm sure, but I don't participate in any of it except the rock and roll part."


Related Stories


Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission

Sammy Hagar Recaps High Tide Beach Party

Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Hometown Police

Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle

Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle Finish New Album

Sammy Hagar Announces High Tide Beach Party & Car Show

Sammy Hagar Streams Birthday Bash Performance Of Classic Hit

Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert

Sammy Hagar Inducted Into Bammies Walk Of Fame

Sammy Hagar Previews Rock & Roll Road Trip Guest Lineup

More Sammy Hagar News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Axl Rose Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short- KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour- Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission- more

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows- Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul- Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video- more

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic- Metallica Share Rare Acoustic Performance Video- Dream Theater Kick Off 'Distance Over Time' Video Series- more

Joe Perry Cancels Tour Following Hospitalization- Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody 2nd Biggest Music Biopic Ever- Paul McCartney Streaming John Lennon Inspired Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Axl Rose's Severe Illness Cuts Guns N' Roses Show Short

KISS Add North American Summer Leg To Farewell Tour

Sammy Hagar Is On A Rock Hall Mission

Neil Diamond Streaming The Ballad Of Saving Silverman

Ghost Found Success By Being Old School Says Tobias Forge

Robert Plant Rocks Elvis Presley Covers At Ex-Wife's Birthday Party

Fleetwood Mac Score Hit With 50th Anniversary Collection

Testarossa Release Video For Danny Worsnop Collaboration

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Johnny Cash' Video

Singled Out: Ness Heads' Pretty

Vinnie Vincent Singer Pulls Out Of Comeback Shows

Hellyeah Releasing Final Album With Vinnie Paul

Guns N' Roses Share Live 'Patience' Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 1968 Video Featuring Syd Barrett

U2 Experience + Innocence Brings In Over $125 Million

Motley Crue's John Corabi and White Lion's Mike Tramp Teaming Up

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.