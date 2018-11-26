Singled Out: Ness Heads' Pretty Chicago rapper Ness Heads just recently released a video for her latest single "Pretty" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story: If you've listened to my music before "Pretty," you'll have noticed the vibe this song has is very different. My two singles before are joints you can roll your windows down too, blast the radio, and cruise to get you feeling relaxed and happy. "Pretty" kind of happened by accident. It was 11pm, I was at the studio and I just finished talking to my friend who was telling me about some girl who was talking sh*t about me, so I was in a "f*** you" type mood. One of my other friends hit me up as I was on my way home and invited me to go to a studio session, the opposite direction of my house. I was so close to just calling it a day and heading straight home, but something in me told me to turn around and just go to the studio. So I went to the studio and because of the mood I was in "Pretty" came out. Vince, the producer, showed me the beat, and I didn't like it at first but thought I'm here so might as well write something. I ended up falling in love with the beat, and the chorus and verse came immediately. I wrote it to make listeners feel confident and have it be a big "f you" to any haters they might have. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!

