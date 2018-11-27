News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness

11-27-2018
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose is thanking fans and his bandmates for the support following an illness that forced the rocker to perform an abbreviated show at the band's November 25 concert in the United Arab Emirates.

"They've got me on IVs and a bunch of injections, 'cause I got sick today, I've been throwing up for about the last five hours," Rose told the crowd during the band's performance at the Formula 1 2018 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. "So, instead of canceling, I'm gonna do the best show we can for you."

Rose managed to perform more than half of the group's regular 28-song set before shutting things down after playing their 1991 classic, "November Rain." Rose shared the following social media ahead of the group's show in South Africa on November 29, "Wanna thank All the fans, the band n' every one for their concern n' well wishes! In Johannesburg w/plenty of time to be ready for the show! This flu or whatever is a wild ride! Comes in waves. You're ok till you're not!

"Felt lame explainin' myself earlier on at the gig but really didn't know how things would play out and we really wanted to do our best for the fans. Was a great crowd, awesome venue, cool stage (w/a gentle breeze in the desert!). Thanks again and hope anyone's not too disappointed, and we look forward to seeing everyone again in the UAE!!"

Rose received huge praise for his resilience and effort to get through the Abu Dhabi show from his bandmates, including bassist Duff McKagan, who tweeted: "@axlrose pulled a damn miracle...the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I've never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Wanted To Do Best For Fans Despite Illness

