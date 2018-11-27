Singled Out: Messer's Save Myself Messer recently released a video for their latest single "Save Myself" from their self-titled debut and to celebrate we asked Maddox to tell us about the track. Here is the story: "Our newest single "Save Myself" is a song about taking action in unhealthy relationships. Most of us have seen or been in those type of relationships that are ultimately toxic and result in you having to save yourself and get out.



This is a story of a person that is finally making the healthy choice and leaving an abusive relationship. It's about the power you finally take for yourself to leave someone who continues to hurt you and keep you down. It's really meant to give strength to those who are stuck in those types of relationships by telling about the action of change. It applies to men and women stuck in those situations and hopefully could instill some hope for their future!



Of all the messages that are on the album, we think this one is the most important: Stand up for yourself and know that you deserve better! It's funny because it seems that when people hear the song, they hear the fast up tempo rock and kind of glaze over the lyrics the first time. When they go back and listen to them, it hits hard! We've gotten so many messages from people telling us how this song helped them and it gave them the strength to stand up and change! To realize they're worth more.. We f***ing love that.. " Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

